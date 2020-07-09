UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UniFirst worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in UniFirst by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF opened at $171.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

