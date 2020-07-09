UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKRTF stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Aker Solutions Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

