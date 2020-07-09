UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Davy Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($10.95) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 805 ($9.91)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 553 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 670.31 ($8.25).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 522 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.05).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

