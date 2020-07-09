U and I Group (LON:UAI) Issues Earnings Results

U and I Group (LON:UAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.55)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 76 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.69. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.73 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.33 ($5.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 million and a P/E ratio of 20.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAI. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Wednesday.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

