Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 26,692 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $302.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.97. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

