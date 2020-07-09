Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Approximately 30.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $721,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $85,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,782.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,733 shares of company stock worth $2,334,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

