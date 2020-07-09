TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 2% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1,894.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

