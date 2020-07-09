TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.13.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

