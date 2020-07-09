TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $35,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WD-40 by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in WD-40 by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.93. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

