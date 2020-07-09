TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in General Dynamics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

NYSE GD opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.