TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $173.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.