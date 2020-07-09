TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,525,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $290.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

