TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

