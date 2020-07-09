Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 195,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

