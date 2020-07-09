Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $166.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

