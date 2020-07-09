Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

VIG stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

