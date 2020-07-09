Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 882,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,823,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $145.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

