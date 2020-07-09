Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,634,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

