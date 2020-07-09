Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $683,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.44 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

