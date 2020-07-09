Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $112.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.