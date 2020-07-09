Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,536.87.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,503.60 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,429.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,357.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

