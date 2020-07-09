Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $125.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.