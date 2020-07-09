TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

Equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

TA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

