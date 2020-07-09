TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $268,400.38 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $268,400.38 and $476.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

