Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.81% of Tiffany & Co. worth $600,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 475.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 75,188 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 797,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,322,000 after buying an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $24,398,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

