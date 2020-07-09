Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

TRI opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $227,362,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after buying an additional 553,721 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,182,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 352,434 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

