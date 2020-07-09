Thomas V. Taylor Sells 43,676 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

