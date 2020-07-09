Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 831 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 831 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $200,744.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $252.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $253.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

