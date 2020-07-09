TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TFFP stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

