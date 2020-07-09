Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Short Interest Update

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,365.88 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,534.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $962.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.56.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

