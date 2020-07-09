Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,529.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,137 shares of company stock worth $30,301,743. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tenable by 40.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenable by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $3,890,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $125,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.