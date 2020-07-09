Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 150,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

