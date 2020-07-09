Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of Teleflex worth $560,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $360.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

