Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 1,389 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $294,981.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $225.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

