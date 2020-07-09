Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist Sells 10,000 Shares

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

TDOC stock opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $225.18.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.