TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 123.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

