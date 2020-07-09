Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operatorwith operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$43 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 5-7% annually out to 2021. Underpinned by long-term contracts, TC Energy’s low-risk, recession-proof business model offers investors rock-solid revenue and cash flow stability. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, especially the Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$40 billion. Hence, investors are advised to wait fo wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 194,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

