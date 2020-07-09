Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $106.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after buying an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

