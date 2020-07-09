Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $106.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.57 and a beta of 0.58.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after buying an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
