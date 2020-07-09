T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

