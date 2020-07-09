Synaptics’ (SYNA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $68.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

