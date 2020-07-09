Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €104.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €104.00 ($116.85) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.13 ($103.51).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.05 ($119.16) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €93.05. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.