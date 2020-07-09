Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $399,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Square by 3.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Square by 8.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Square by 22.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE:SQ opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

