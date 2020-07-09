Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 918.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 47.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 300.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,772,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

