Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

