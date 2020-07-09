Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

