SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert Sells 1,200 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,931.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.42. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

