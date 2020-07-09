SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells $2,605,237.01 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

