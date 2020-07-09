Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Posts Earnings Results

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Sutton Harbour stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. Sutton Harbour has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Sutton Harbour Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

