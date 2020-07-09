Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Posts Earnings Results

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Sutton Harbour stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. Sutton Harbour has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.53.
Sutton Harbour Company Profile
Read More: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.