Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 217,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.