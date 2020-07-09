SunTrust Banks Raises Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $12.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NLS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 63.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

